3rd teen arrested in Holladay Park murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third teenager was arrested Friday night in connection with the broad daylight killing of a 17-year-old in Portland’s Holladay Park earlier this month.

Miguel Thompson, 19, faces murder and 1st-degree robbery charges related to the death of Shawn Scott Jr. near the Lloyd Center mall. Thompson was arrested during a traffic stop around NE 7th and Fremont.

Scott, a junior at Union High School in Vancouver, was shot to death around 4:30 p.m. on April 11 in Holladay Park.

Two others were previously arrested in the case, 17-year-old Malique James Kennerly-Hicks and 18-year-old Kole Tabian Jones.

Surveillance video, according to court records, shows Kennerly-Hicks “and others” in Holladay Park approaching Scott Jr. inside the park, just north of the westbound TriMet MAX platform. Jones, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott.

Court documents show Kennerly-Hicks “puffed up, trying to intimidate the victim.” Kennerly-Hicks admitted he was at Holladay Park that day and told homicide detectives he “planned to rob the victim of his belt.”

The investigation in the case continues, and detectives believe there are witnesses who haven’t contacted police. The lead investigators are Detective Mark Slater at 503.823.9319, or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503.823.0762.