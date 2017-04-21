Turning truck hits young bicyclist in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A young bicyclist escaped serious injury after a turning semi-truck collided with her bicycle as she rode with her dad and sister late Friday afternoon in Beaverton.

The truck was turning into a parking lot near SW Murray and TV Highway when the driver hit the girl, TVF&R said. It knocked her off her bike and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but was seen walking after the collision.

Neither her father nor her sister were hit, though her father fell off his bike when she got hit and got a few scrapes.

Earlier, Beaverton police said all 3 were hit by the truck, but TVF&R said it was only the one child.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating.