Spring salmon season extended due to high river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fishing fans will have a rare opportunity to fish for spring salmon on the Columbia River this weekend.

The lower Columbia River, from Astoria to the Bonneville Dam, is usually closed by this point in the year. Low catch numbers because of high river levels have allowed the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to let people keep fishing a bit longer.

“This is the time and this is a chance that isn’t too frequent, fishing this late in April,” ODFW Program Manager Tucker Jones said. “This is what people are hoping for and waiting for and hoping to get the chance at, so if you have any time or inclination, now is the time to go.”

ODFW says as of last weekend, anglers had caught about 30% of the spring limit and they expect to equal or top that this weekend.

“There’s a chance it’ll be the last weekend but it’ll also be some of the best opportunity,” Jones said. “It’s nice when you can put opportunity together with time and a real chance to catch a fish together.”

Tune in to GameOn this Sunday at 11:35 p.m. for more on spring salmon fishing.