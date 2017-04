BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Young kids at Touchstone Preschool in Beaverton released 6000 ladybugs Friday morning, part of their learning about how bugs keep plants healthy.

The students also dressed as ladybugs, planted flowers, herbs and other plants around the school.

Ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide. They eat other bugs that could harm plants.

Saturday is Earth Day, and these kids were all into the earth. Watch the video below. It’s worth your time.