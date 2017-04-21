Person found dead in SE Portland Motel 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead in a room at Motel 6 on Friday morning.

Portland Police say the body was discovered in the room at 3104 SE Powell Boulevard. No details about the person have been released.

Officials say there is no threat to the public in the area.

Representatives from the Homicide Detail, Forensic Evidence Division, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner are responding to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

The motel is closed during the investigation.