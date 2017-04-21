Missing Camas teen’s car found with body inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The car associated with a missing Camas teen was found in Chehalis, Washington on Friday with a body inside.

The Camas Police Department said the black Honda Accord was found in a shopping center parking lot with the body of a young adult male inside. They are waiting on the Lewis County Coroner for positive identification.

Cole Burbank, 16, was last seen on April 13 leaving Camas High School on his way to classes at Clark College. Since then, hundreds of volunteers and several police agencies have aided in the search.

Chehalis is about 90 miles north of Camas High School.