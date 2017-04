PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is on the run after attempting to hit a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy with a car in the Cedar Mill area of Beaverton.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was following a possibly stolen car when the suspect vehicle tired to hit the deputy. The deputy fired his gun at the suspect but the suspect got away.

The sheriff’s office said they do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

