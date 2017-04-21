Denny’s fire attack suspect faces attempted murder

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — DeShaun James Swanger, accused of throwing gasoline on a customer at Denny’s and lighting him on fire, will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon in Clackamas County.

Swanger, 24, was arrested Thursday night following an intense day-long investigation after Scott Ranstrum was set ablaze Wednesday evening inside the Denny’s in Happy Valley. Ranstrum, 69, remains in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Swanger outside of a transitional home where he was living after receiving tips from neighbors and his roommate. He is currently charged with aggravated attempted murder.

Two incidents connected?

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night when Swanger allegedly went into the Denny’s restaurant and sat down in a booth next to Ranstrum.

Video from the incident, which hasn’t been released to the public, shows the suspect dumping an “unknown liquid” and item on the victim, causing him to catch fire.

Days before Ranstrum was set on fire, a similar incident took place in a theater at Clackamas Town Center.

Although investigators said they’re looking into both incidents, they have not officially confirmed whether they believe the same suspect is sought for both.

But a 27-year-old Portland woman told KOIN 6 News she is convinced the suspect in the Denny’s attack is the same person she saw in the theater Sunday night.

In the second half of the movie, she said she noticed a spark coming from a guy sitting just a few seats over. At first, she said, she thought the guy was smoking.

“Seconds later it was a full pack of matches that was lit up ,and at that point you could see and he purposely put it right in front of his face. You could see his expression,” she told KOIN 6 News. “And then he threw the gasoline. At that point matches were thrown but they didn’t light up.”

Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen told KOIN 6 News “a subject had what we think is gasoline splashed on them.” Jensen cautioned the person splashed “was not cooperative with our deputies and apparently found the situation humorous.”

That person also “refused to press any charges and only gave a vague description of a ‘suspect,’” according to Jensen.

The witness told KOIN 6 News the jawline of the Denny’s suspect “is what sticks out the most to me, kind of like the mouth area. I’m pretty certain that that’s the same guy.”