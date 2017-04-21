Bains powers his way to Athlete of the Week honor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Madison High School junior, Scottie Bains, is the leader of the Senators varsity baseball team.

“I’m able to vocalize and show my team what I’m all about just based on what my morals are on and off the field,” said Bains.

“That leadership skill is extremely valuable on this team,” Eric Bennett, Madison’s varsity baseball coach, said. “That’s the biggest piece of adversity he has to overcome right now, because we are [a] young [baseball team].”

The Senators still remember when Bains hit a towering home run against Cleveland High School earlier this season.

“What a moment [that was]. We’re all just on the bench [and are so impressed because] we’re going up against [who’s] probably an elite pitcher in the PIL [Portland Interscholastic League] Eli Morse,” said Riley Powers, a Madison senior.

“He [Morse] throws one high [and it was] a fastball inside, and Scottie just took it to left field.”

Bains hits the books just as hard.

“I’m taking two AP [advanced placement] classes right now. [The first one is] AP U.S. History and [I’m also taking] AP Language,” said Bains.

“We call him ‘Scottie Brains’ or we call him ‘Scooter,’” said Powers with a smile. “There’s a lot of nicknames that we call him but it’s all love.”

“[The nickname they came up with] Scottie Brains … that’s just [because] I have a big head is what it is,” said Bains with a huge smile. “I have to get that mask on and be behind the plate, and I’ve got to protect the brains. [As for my other nickname Scooter] That’s more from my childhood. [My] brothers [came up with that name and are] just messing around [with me].”

Bains has always dreamed of playing college baseball at Oregon State University.

“Go Beavs! I love the Beavers. OSU all the way,” said Bains. “Oregon State has always appealed to me. Their baseball program itself [is] just [one of the best in the nation]. [Oregon State head baseball] coach [Pat] Casey is doing an amazing job. I’d love to be a part of it if I could.”

But right now Bains is just focused on trying to help Madison win a baseball state title.

“Madison baseball has six state championships, which is [just amazing],” said Bennett. “There’s nobody else in the state that has that sort of history in terms of it.”

“Seeing those names on the wall – and just thinking about being a part of one of those numbers – it’s pretty amazing that I have the opportunity to do that,” said Bains.