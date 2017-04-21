15K may March for Science in Portland on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nationwide March for Science will include up to 15,000 people in downtown Portland Saturday, an effort to showcase the role science plays in everyone lives.

The main march in Washington DC is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) near the Washington Monument. Officials said there are 609 satellite marches expected throughout the United States, Mexico, South America, Europe, Africa, India, Australia and the Asian Pacific.

There are 14 marches in cities across Oregon: Ashland, Coos Bay, Eugene, Klamath Falls, Pendleton, Roseburg, Sisters, Bend, Corvallis, Grants Pass, Newport, Salem, St. Helens and in Portland.

In Portland, events begin at 10 a.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Speakers include Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, State Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, plus Gabe Sheoships, Shashi Jain, Rich Hatfield.

TriMet said the March for Science will detour several bus lines and cause some delays on the MAX Blue and Red lines. But the march itself is expected to be wrapped by 12:30 p.m, with other festivities lasting until 3 p.m. at the waterfront.

There will also be a Science Expo and a Kid Zone at the Portland March for Science.

