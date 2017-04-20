Woman, 40, accused of killing man in Sunny Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old woman is accused of shooting and killing a man on Wednesday in sunny Valley.

Oregon State Police say Amber Ellen Sells shot and killed 54-year-old Randy Allen Hummel in a home on Placer Road. Hummel was dead when officers arrived on scene.

The relationship between the two has not been made public. Both live in Sunny Valley.

Sells remains in jail. Oregon State Police are conducting an investigation with Grants Pass Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.