Weed-legal Oregon celebrates 4-20 with specials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s 4-20, the high day for pot lovers.

In weed-legal Oregon, many pot shops have people waiting in line to make purchases, and the retail shops have sale prices for certain items. It’s high times for mainstream marijuana.

Stores are reluctant to share their sales figures but the state of Oregon collected more than $60 million in taxes from sales beginning in January 2016. That’s more than 10 times what they expected.

And Oregon cities can add up to a 3% tax for their take.

Recreational marijuana users come in all shapes, sizes and ages, and it’s here to stay. States that have legalized it have publicly stated they will oppose any effort by the Trump Administration to roll back their laws.

A recent CBS News poll shows support for legalizing marijuana is higher than ever.

Sixty-one percent of Americans think marijuana use should be legal, a five-point increase from last year and the highest percentage ever recorded in this poll. Eighty-eight percent favor medical marijuana use.

Seventy-one percent oppose the federal government’s efforts to stop marijuana sales and its use in states that have legalized it, including opposition from most Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

Sixty-five percent think marijuana is less dangerous than most other drugs. And only 23 percent think legalizing marijuana leads to an increase violent crime.