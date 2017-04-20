Pedestrian hit by freight train in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a freight train in Beaverton Thursday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue paramedics treated a woman who sustained significant injuries to her legs. She is being taken to OHSU for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Update: Patient transported with significant leg injuries. Quick action by @BeavertonPolice officers stabilized patient. PD remains onscene. — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 20, 2017

Beaverton Police spokesperson Mike Rowe said the 26-year-old was crossing against the train safety arms and looking at her phone when she was hit by a Portland and Western train at SW Lombard Avenue and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

TriMet said WES service was disrupted but trains are moving through the area again, with minor delays.

Beaverton police said the roads will be closed for several hours.

