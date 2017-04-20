Oregon Zoo’s elephant Sung-Surin has TB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sung-Surin, a 34-year-old Asian elephant better known as Shine, has tuberculosis, Oregon Zoo officials said Thursday.

Veterinarians learned of the diagnosis Wednesday and will prepare a treatment regimen, officials said.

Shine hasn’t shown any signs of illness and is otherwise healthy, lead zoo veterinarian Dr. Tim Storms said in a statement.

“Shine has not shown any signs of illness, and with the proper medical care we’re optimistic that she never will. Our elephant-care team has great relationships with her, and that should be very helpful throughout the treatment process,” he said.

In the initial phase of treatment, Shine will be kept apart from the other elephants, none of whom have tested positive for TB.

Shine is the latest elephant at the Oregon Zoo to have TB. Rama and Tusko have successfully been treated, officials said, but Packy — the oldest male of his species in North American and one of the oldest in the world — was euthanized February 9 after battling TB for years. Packy was nearly 55.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as this story develops.