Oregon high school changing mascot from Indians to Mustangs

MARCOLA, Ore. (AP) – Meet the Mohawk Mustangs.

The Marcola School Board voted Wednesday night to drop the Indians nickname and mascot at Mohawk High School. Final approval of the mascot change is scheduled for the board’s May 8 meeting.

The Register-Guard reports a committee that sought suggestions for a new nickname received about 400 responses, and eventually narrowed the list to Mustangs, Mavericks and Loggers. The committee settled on Mustangs this week.

Mohawk High is named after the Mohawk River, a tributary of the McKenzie River. Pioneer Jacob Spores is credited with naming the Mohawk River and the surrounding Mohawk Valley in 1849, after the Mohawk River in his home state of New York.