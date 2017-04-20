NW Portland parking permit prices likely to triple

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People who live or work in Northwest Portland may soon experience sticker shock over the cost of parking.

The Northwest Parking District Stakeholder Advisory Committee (NWPDSAC) Wednesday night recommended the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) raise the Zone M permit price from $60 to $180.

One Northwest resident, David Rodriguez, said parking in the area has become increasingly difficult.

“There’s no parking around this whole area. I live in the neighborhood, and none of the places have parking structures,” he said. “You have pay-to-park as well, so you’re competing with other people that are trying to hang out here in the area.”

Progressive parking advocates tell KOIN 6 they think the price hike will help alleviate some of the parking troubles.

“We have more people that want to park in it than we have spaces in some areas,” said Tony Jordan, founder of Portlanders for Parking Reform. “Basic economics tells you that when you raise the cost of something closer to where the demand is, there is a point where less people will park on the street.”

Jordan said that the current Zone M pricing, which averages out to about 16 cents a day, was severely undervalued given the demand.

PBOT will have the final say on the price increase this summer, but has already given a look ahead at incentives that would be offered to people who choose to not renew their permit in the wake of the price hike. People will be able to choose between a fifty percent discount on an annual TriMet pass, or $100 off a TriMet pass and a year-long Biketown membership.

The NWPDSAC recommended the price increase kick in September 1, 2017.