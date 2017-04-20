Man, 27, arrested for murder of woman found near Alsea

Related Coverage Young woman’s body found outside of Alsea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of a woman whose body was discovered Monday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says William Chase Hargrove is responsible for the murder. The woman’s body was found outside of Alsea is a wooded area.

The woman has been identified but her name is not yet being released to the public. Her cause of death has also not been made public.

It’s not clear how long the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was there.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.