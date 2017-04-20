Ex-Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla jailed for forgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon Ducks football player has been sentenced to six months in jail after admittedly using fake bills at a 7-Eleven and a deli.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that 24-year-old Colt Lyerla pleaded guilty as part of plea deal to first- and second-degree forgery.

A heroin possession and additional forgery accusations were dropped.

Lyerla’s attorney says his client is a heroin user who is coming to terms with his addiction and is in need of treatment.

Lyerla told the judge he plans to leave jail “a better person and a better man.”