Ex-Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla jailed for forgery

Colt Lyerla will spend 6 months in jail

Colt Lyerla, March 28, 2017 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon Ducks football player has been sentenced to six months in jail after admittedly using fake bills at a 7-Eleven and a deli.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that 24-year-old Colt Lyerla pleaded guilty as part of plea deal to first- and second-degree forgery.

A heroin possession and additional forgery accusations were dropped.

Lyerla’s attorney says his client is a heroin user who is coming to terms with his addiction and is in need of treatment.

Lyerla told the judge he plans to leave jail “a better person and a better man.”