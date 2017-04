CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A duplex was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

Cornelius Fire Department said they battled the flames on North Clark Ct. and 29th Avenue and managed to get them under control quickly.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Crews bringing out items damaged in this morning's fire. No word on the cause of this one yet. pic.twitter.com/UHUOe3rM1t — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) April 20, 2017