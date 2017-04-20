Blumenauer works on ways president can be removed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer is working on legislation that would change the way a president is removed from office.

Blumenauer said after he looked at the 25th Amendment a little closer, he noticed it works for routine health matters, but may not work for a president with mental health issues.

The 25th Amendment determines succession to the presidency if the president dies, is impeached or otherwise involuntarily removed from power. Right now, it calls for the Vice President and President’s cabinet to determine if the president is not fit to hold office.

Blumenauer said a delusional president would just fire the cabinet.

“I’ve proposed changing that by having a different body — not the presidents cabinet, but former presidents and vice presidents — to be able to make that determination and work with the current vice president,” Blumenauer said. “They would be immune from that sort of pressure if we had a president who was unhinged.”

He said the proposed change would have been beneficial with presidents like Ronald Reagan, whose staff worried he was suffering from early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“We need something that’s faster and more humane,” Blumenauer said.