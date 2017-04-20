Battle Ground man, 92, with memory issues missing

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 92-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

Harold J. Yu reportedly left his Battle Ground home just before noon Thursday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. He may be traveling to the Eugene area.

Yu is said to have medical and memory loss issues.

He is described as an Asian man, 5’3″ tall, 92 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2011 white Subaru Outback with Washington plates ACW-7821.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.