Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher found in California

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations shows Tad Cummins in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it remains "extremely concerned" about the well-being of Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen Monday, March 13, 2017, in Columbia, Tenn. Cummins was placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody. The agency said it would provide more details in a press conference later.

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Court papers filed recently in the girl’s disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.