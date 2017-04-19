Woman missing from Vancouver assisted living facility

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding an 83-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Lunetta Hinzman checked herself out of Brookdale Vancouver Orchards Assisted Living Facility on NE 118th Avenue at 11:30 a.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. She was supposed to be going bowling at Hazel Dell Lanes, but she never arrived.

Hinzman left the assisted living facility in her 2001 dark blue Buick Park Avenue with Washington disabled license plates DP432111, deputies said.

She is described as a white woman, 5’6″ tall, 156 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and “coke bottle” style glasses. Deputies don’t know what she was wearing.

Family members told authorities Hinzman has started to show signs of memory loss and may have forgotten how to get back to the assisted living facility.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.