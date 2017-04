GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — NE 181st Avenue in Gresham is closed after a woman crashed her car into a utility pole Wednesday evening.

Gresham police said the woman ran from the scene despite her minor injuries. Gresham police followed her and took her into custody.

NE 181st Avenue will be closed between Glisan and Pacific for the next several hours while crews work to clear the crash and fix the utility pole.

NE 181st (all lanes) closed, Glisan to Pacific, due to power lines on the roadway. PGE is on their way. Minor injury, single vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/7VPHRAS5bp — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) April 20, 2017