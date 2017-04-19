Woman charged for deaths in Newport motel fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than six months after 4 people died in a fire at a Newport motel, a woman has been charged in connection with their deaths.

Rebecca Sinclair of Toledo, Oregon, is accused of causing the fire and deaths that happened at the City Center Motel in Newport August 5, 2016, court documents said.

She was arrested on April 17, 2017 by Newport Police and is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Fire investigators said the fire started in the room below the rooms where the victims were staying.

Tammi Sue Hepner, 51 and Allen Hepner, 63, of Portland and Sandra Shoemaker, 60, of Springfield and Danny Shoemaker, 64, of Springfield, all died in the fire.

Several other people were injured in the fire.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Sinclair faces 4 counts of manslaughter, 4 counts of criminally negligent homicide, 7 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of reckless burning.