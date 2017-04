PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A box truck crashed into a building on SE 82nd Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just south of SE Burnside Street. The box truck appeared to have knocked down a power pole and then driven into All People Travel at 46 SE 82nd Ave.

Portland Police say the driver was able to get out of the truck and was not injured.

The building appeared to be heavily damaged. Crews were on scene cleaning up and traffic is not impacted.

Box truck vs building, northbound right lane of SE 82nd Ave south of Burnside affected. @PDXFire helped driver out, non injury. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Snqzj62pfS — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 19, 2017