Timbers’ Adi suspended after Sporting KC game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fanendo Adi was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount of money for “violent conduct” during the Timbers game against Sporting KC.

MLS Soccer reported the suspension was handed down by the league’s disciplinary committee. Adi committed the infraction in the 26th minute.

Sporting KC won the game, 4-1, handing the Timbers their first home loss of the season.

Adi will sit out the next Timbers game on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Soccer reports.