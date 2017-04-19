Timbers’ Adi suspended after Sporting KC game

League suspended the Timbers' striker for 'violent conduct' during the game

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi (9) takes a shot on goal against the San Jose Earthquakes takes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, March 13, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fanendo Adi was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount of money for “violent conduct” during the Timbers game against Sporting KC.

MLS Soccer reported the suspension was handed down by the league’s disciplinary committee. Adi committed the infraction in the 26th minute.

Sporting KC won the game, 4-1, handing the Timbers their first home loss of the season.

Adi will sit out the next Timbers game on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS Soccer reports.