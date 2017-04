PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck hauling shredded paper overturned on the I-5 SB on ramp from Columbia on Wednesday morning.

One lane of the on-ramp opened around 6 a.m. but shredded paper was seen strewn about the road. Crews were working to clean up the mess.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver of the semi. KOIN 6 News will update this story when all lanes of the on ramp are open.

One lane open of I-5SB on-ramp from Columbia. Expect delays and watch for workers as clean up continues #pdxtraffic — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) April 19, 2017

Still clearing rolled over truck hauling shredded paper I-5 SB on-ramp at Columbia. Hope to have one lane open around 6a #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/A6QApYa9hJ — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) April 19, 2017