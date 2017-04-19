Self-driving cars coming to Portland by end of 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland drivers should prepare to share the road with new technology.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Saltzman announced the Smart Autonomous Vehicles Initiative (SAVI) Wednesday morning, inviting companies to start testing self-driving cars on Portland’s roads by the end of 2017.

“What we’re trying to do is create the most receptive environment possible for the (automous vehicles) industry to be successful here,” said Mayor Wheeler.

Portland won’t be the first city with this type of initiative, but it will be the first in a city with so many hills and so much rain. Mayor Wheeler says that’s what makes Portland such an ideal candidate for testing.

“Real world testing has to include real world conditions,” he said. “We have hills, we have weather, I’m told it even snows from time to time here.”

A common reaction to autonomous vehicles is that they aren’t safe, but statistically, cars driven by people aren’t all that safe either. The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 30,000 thousand Americans are killed in car crashes every year.

Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) Director Leah Treat said SAVI fits the goals of Portland’s Vision Zero plan, especially after 44 traffic fatalities and thousands of serious injuries on Portland’s roads happened just last year.

As part of the initiative, PBOT will be developing new road policies to encourage companies to test out their technology in Portland, but Director Treat says the rollout will be cautious.

“The technology has a huge potential to reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” she said. “Safety is our number one priority, so it’s not likely that you’re going to be seeing autonomous vehicles in like neighborhood streets.”