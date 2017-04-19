Reward offered for information on cat strangulation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is looking for information after a cat was strangled and left in Milwaukie’s Scott Park in March.

The cat was found with an electrical cord tied around its neck in the Scott Park amphitheater on March 28. She was a spayed domestic long hair cat with grey fur. She was about 1 year old.

No owner has been identified.

The Oregon Humane Society is offering $500 for information that will lead to the person responsible being arrested and convicted.

Anyone who knows about this cat’s death is asked to call 503.802.6707 or submit a tip online.