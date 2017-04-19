Postal worker sees smoke, saves West Linn house

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Hess delivered more than the mail on his USPS route in West Linn Tuesday. He delivered the fire department.

Hess was on his route around 10:30 a.m. when he came up to the house at 2655 Coeur D’Alene Drive and saw smoke inside. He called 911 and within minutes West Linn officers Brad Moyle and Sgt. Burv Corbin arrived.

The officers saw the smoke, entered the house, learned no one was inside and found a metal pan on top of a turned-on gas stove. The fire was averted and the officers comforted a golden retriever — named Scooby — with dog treats.

TVF&R arrived, checked everything out, used fans to disperse the smoke and save the day for Scooby and his owners.