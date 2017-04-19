Portland’s own ‘Stumptown scud’ clean local waterways

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scientists are hard at work learning more about a tiny shrimp-like creature that appear to only live in local waterways.

The Oregon Zoo says the ‘Stumptown scud’ help keep waterways clean by processing dead and decaying material. It’s also food for fish, amphibians and other aquatic predators.

The crustaceans are smaller than a pinky nail and like to hide, making studying them difficult. They have a curled golden shell and long antennae, and resemble a cross between a prawn and a potato bug.

The Oregon Zoo Foundation’s Future for Wildlife program has funded researchers at Oregon State University attempting to discover where they live by searching for their DNA. It’s the first time they’ve been researched.