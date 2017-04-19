Outdated fire systems in majority of PPS buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around two-thirds of Portland Public Schools’ buildings are lacking when it comes to modern fire safety systems and equipment, the district recently revealed.

In May, citizens will vote on a construction bond that would reportedly fix the problems.

Interim Chief Operations Officer Courtney Wilton said the average PPS building is 77 years old. He explained that age is a big factor in the lack of updated sprinklers, alarms, panels and sensors in district facilities.

If a fire were to break out in one of the older buildings, Wilton said there are systems in place to get teachers and students out. But the district still has a ways to go when it comes to bringing the aging schools up to a higher standard.

Wilton said PPS could be fined if schools don’t meet the fire marshal’s mandates.

“This is not an option for us not to do, so we will do the remaining parts of the intergovernmental agreement regardless of whether the bond passes,” Wilton said.

PPS signed an agreement with the fire marshal in 2014 to make changes by 2020.