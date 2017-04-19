New Oregon eclipse campsites quickly sell out

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State park officials opened 1,000 additional campsites for people coming to watch the summer solar eclipse from Oregon.

And it didn’t long for them to fill.

Parks Department spokesman Chris Havel says the campsites were made available for reservation at 8 a.m. Wednesday and it took just over an hour for them to be snapped up.

All state park sites available by reservation are now taken, though cancellations may return a few sites to the pool.

The highly anticipated eclipse will occur on the morning of August 21.