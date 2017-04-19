Mitch Haniger’s 4 RBIs lifts Seattle past Miami

SEATTLE (AP) – Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Seattle has stabilized after a shaky first 10 day, receiving a punch of offense on a day Felix Hernandez (2-1) did not have his best stuff.

Haniger led the charge. A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs and five hits. He walked four for the second straight start.

In what could possibly be his last game in Seattle, former Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki — now a Marlins outfielder — hit a home run leading off the 9th. The crowd cheered.