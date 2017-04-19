Ken Boddie earns prestigious Silver Circle award

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ken Boddie, who has spent more than 30 years keeping Portland informed, is one of the news professionals inducted into the Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle, bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, honors only those “who have solid records of making lasting contributions to the industry and their community for more than 25 years.”

“This is a great honor, and an acknowledgement that my work over the years has made a difference. I’d like to thank all of my colleagues at KOIN , who have enabled me to do what I love to do and become part of the fabric of this great city,” he said.

His weekly “Where We Live” features are very popular and often shine a light on a little-known aspect of Portland, either current or historical.

When Ken was about 14, he got his first job working as a stock boy at a neighborhood supermarket. He recalled getting up at the crack of dawn to work before school. He said that getting up so early taught him about the importance of discipline.

After a few years at KPTV, Ken joined KOIN in 1985 and has been a dynamic presence ever since. Currently he is the co-anchor of KOIN 6 News This Morning.

In 2016, Ken became Sir Ken Boddie when he was knighted by the Royal Rosarians, who consider themselves the official greeters and ambassadors for the city of Portland.

They knighted Ken for his contributions to the city.

Over the years, he’s also had his share of bloopers, including one in 2015 that totally cracked up co-anchor Jenny Hansson and meteorologist Sally Showman

Earlier this month, a group of peers in the Pacific Northwest nominated KOIN 6 News for 10 Emmys for stories that took place in 2016.

KOIN was nominated for overall excellence, coverage of breaking news and environmental stories plus individual recognition for anchors, reporters and producers, including 4 nominations for producer Carla Miller.

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards will be awarded on June 3.