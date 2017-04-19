DHS restores in-home care for disabled Oregonians

Related Coverage DHS sued for cutting in-home care hours

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has temporarily halted cuts to in-home care services for people living with disabilities.

Disability Rights Oregon, a Portland-based nonprofit, last week filed a federal lawsuit against DHS, alleging it violated disability laws by cutting assistance for in-home services. The services, which include help with cooking, bathing and taking medication, are primarily funded with federal Medicaid dollars.

U.S. District Judge Michael McShane on Wednesday granted the disability-rights group’s request for a preliminary injunction. People whose service hours were cut will see them revert back to their previous level while the parties in the lawsuit try to devise a long-term plan.

Disability Rights Oregon said in a statement the order is not a final fix, but will allow services to remain in place as the case continues.

The group says roughly 11,000 Oregon residents relied on in-home care services between 2015 and 2017.