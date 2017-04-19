Deputies find stolen items in car after pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they tried to pull over Leroy Foos, 45, because they suspected him of driving under the influence. Foos pulled over but then drove away.

Deputies followed Foos and eventually stopped him on Highway 26 at SW Scholls Ferry Road after Oregon State Police, Hillsboro Police and Beaverton Police used spike strips at a PIT maneuver.

Deputies found evidence of burglary in Foos’ car. He is being charged with DUII, reckless driving and attempt to elude and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He may also be charged with further crimes as the investigation continues into the stolen items found in his car.