Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News Channel

DAVID BAUDER, AP Television Writer Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. O'Reilly responded on his show Tuesday, July 26, 2016, to first lady Michelle Obama's remarks during her speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday that she wakes up "every morning in a house that was built by slaves." O'Reilly said the slaves who helped build the White House "were well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O’Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis’ hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.