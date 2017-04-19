Big beer eyes Oregon’s craft brewers

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Craft beer like Double Mountain’s Vaporizer has exploded into a $23 billion segment of the beer industry and the brewing giants of the world want in on it.

Big brewers are buying or partnering with dozens of craft brewers including Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing and others across the country. They combine the popular brand with vast marketing, distribution and pricing power to take market share from the little guys.

“The shining light to the story is that we live in Oregon, we live in the Northwest, we’re very individual here and we like the little guy,” Matthew Swihart, Founder Double Mountain Brewing tells KOIN 6 News.

Matt Swihart founded Double Mountain Brewing in Hood River 10 years ago and now employs 150 people. He’s small and intends to stay that way. Increased competition is inevitable, but Swihart says any brewery that’s creative, focused on its community and beer has a much better chance of success.

“Especially in the Northwest. Small, local, authentic artisan – people respect that and as long as my ambitions are modest and my beer tastes good there will always be a small brewery in Oregon,” Swihart says.

The Northwest is fertile ground for beer making and drinkers who have developed a sophisticated palate for good beer. And although big beer makers are coming, the bid to be the best still depends on what’s in the bottle.