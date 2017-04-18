PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s the hardest college to get into in Oregon? Take your guess and the answer is at the bottom of this story.

This information from Niche.com, an academic review site, lists the hardest colleges to get into in each of the 50 states. The ranking comes from US Department of Education scores and include other factors such as college acceptance rates and SAT/ACT scores.

You can correctly guess Ivy League schools Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Dartmouth are the hardest in their respective states. If you guessed the University of Michigan for Michigan, you’re right. If you’re in Maryland, it’s Johns Hopkins University.

But in Oregon, you won’t be a Duck or a Beaver or a Viking if you successfully get into this state’s college.

You’ll be a Griffin.

Reed College is the hardest college in Oregon to get into, according to the statistics. So, hats off to you Griffins.