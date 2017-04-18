Washington ports applaud I-5 Bridge bill

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The passing of a bill in the Washington legislature that lets both the Washington and Oregon departments of transportation to once again talk about a replacement I-5 bridge is drawing applause from the ports in the area.

Substitute Senate Bill 5806 opens the planning process for a new I-5 bridge. It also creates a legislative committee between both Washington and Oregon, lays out the framework of roles and responsibilities and covers funding for the planning.

That is funding for the planning, not funding for the bridge.

In a statement, Port of Vancouver CEO Julianna Marler said she appreciates the lawmakers support:

“The I-5 Bridge is a key physical and economic link for our states and the entire West Coast. As we all continue to grow and more goods and people need to move, we must find ways to address mobility on I-5 to support economic health at the local, regional and national levels. This legislation opens the door to making that happen.”

Port of Camas-Washougal Executive Director David Ripp and Port of Ridgefield CEO Brent Grening expressed similar sentiments.

In February, the 3 ports passed a joint resolution supporting efforts to begin again talking about replacing the I-5 Bridge.

A House bill introduced by Rep. Sharon Wylie about the bridge talks easily passed.

Wylie, a Democrat from Vancouver, said at the time her bill aims to start preliminary work to develop a process for planning an Interstate 5 bridge replacement. It’s one of the fist steps in getting a new bridge project going again.

The bridge dates back to 1917, and experts say it won’t survive the Big One.

One of her immediate goals is to free up data collected during the now dead Columbia River Crossing project from the Washington Department of Transportation.

The last effort for a new bridge, the Columbia River Crossing Project, contained more than 15 years of work and saw $105 million spent. That project died in 2014.

The Interstate 5 bridge costs $1 million each year to staff the structure’s maintenance crew and an additional $1.2 million annually for repairs. Within the next decade, the bridge will require a new axle pulley that will cost up to $12 million. Engineers have said the bridge would fall into the Columbia in a large earthquake.