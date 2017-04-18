Students use music to help band teacher after fire

Related Coverage Dog, bird die in Aloha house fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members came together Tuesday night to support a local teacher and his family after their Aloha home was destroyed in a fire.

Century High School band teacher Jim Dunlop lost his dog and pet bird in the March 31 fire. He was in Utah at the time, and said his mother was house sitting. She was doing laundry when a fire broke out in the dryer.

“My neighbor called me… and he said ‘I’m so sorry, but your dog is still in the house. I tried to save him, but flames are shooting of of your house,” Dunlop said.

His mother made it out safely, but his home was a complete loss.

Dunlop’s former students took it upon themselves to organize a fundraiser to help the family get back on their feet. They put on a benefit concert at Papa’s Pizza in Beaverton Tuesday night, where 50% of the proceeds were donated to the Dunlops.

“[He] and his family have done so much,” former student Sean Colbrook said. “There’s people here that it’s been more than a decade… people that aren’t even in school.”

While money can’t replace the family mementos and artwork destroyed in the fire, those who attended Tuesday’s event hope the money raised will make a difference.

“We just know we will be OK and things will work out,” Dunlop said.

To donate to the Dunlop family, visit their GoFundMe page.