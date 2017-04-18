Stolen honeymoon fund mars Hillsboro couple’s wedding

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — High school sweethearts Amira and Skyler became Mrs. and Mr. Mofford last September in Hillsboro. They described their wedding day as “so fun” and “amazing.”

But the next day, Amira said, “was the worst part.” They realized their “honeyfund box” — with cards and money to help the 23-year-old couple pay for their honeymoon — was gone.

On their wedding night, the couple checked into the Embassy Suites in Hillsboro, along with family and friends.

“Somewhere in the commotion of shuttling back and forth and bringing gifts in, checking into the hotel, somewhere in that whole aftermath the box got left in the lobby somehow,” Skyler said.

The next day they searched everywhere and alerted the hotel staff, but the honeyfund box was nowhere to be found. However, they learned the hotel has surveillance cameras.

“The managers contacted (Skyler’s) mom, my in-law, and said it was one of their employees that stole the box,” Amira told KOIN 6 News.

The couple said about 150 people attended their wedding and they had to contact people to ask what gift they gave. Amira said relatives canceled their checks, but many people “gave us $50 bills, $100 bills.”

They totaled up the money friends and family said they gave. It “was over $2000 in cash, not including the gift cards or the checks,” Skyler said.

Family members filed a police report. The Hillsboro Police Department told KOIN 6 News a surveillance video shows a night lobby employee picking up the honeyfund box and moving it to a secure area. But the honeyfund box itself has not been seen since.

The general manager of the Embassy Suites told KOIN 6 News the employee in question no longer works there and that the hotel is cooperating with police.

Still, Amira and Skyler are frustrated.

“It’s been 6 months and nothing has been resolved,” she said.

Hillsboro police said they sent their investigation to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office in November for possible charges. The DA’s office said the case is under review.

Skyler said he thinks whoever was responsible for taking the honeyfund box “has it in his head, like, ‘Oh, I got away with this,’ so he might be able to do it again, like, he got fired from that hotel but he can get a job somewhere else.”

The couple did take their honeymoon to Cancun, but paid more than expected out of their own pocket. But, through thick and thin, they say they love each other and love being married.

“Fabulous!” she said. “We made it through it, but it’s still, like, upsetting.”