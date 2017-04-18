Republicans call Oregon budget deficit a ‘scare game’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians could lose funding for health care if lawmakers don’t find a way to make up for the $1.6 billion budget deficit the state is currently facing.

But as lawmakers work to come up with ways to generate more state revenue, some Republicans are disputing whether the budget shortfall even exists.

Political analyst Jim Moore tells KOIN 6 News the answer is simple: When it comes to what state lawmakers want out of the current budget, they’re $1.6 billion short.

“Clearly there’s going to have to be cuts from all levels, but health care is probably the most vulnerable,” Moore explained. “Some of those people will be kicked out of the system and not be able to access the money to help them buy insurance.”

The budget shortfall could also have big impacts on education funding. Portland Public Schools and other districts around the state are preparing for the worst, which could mean cuts to staff and teachers, and increases in class sizes.

A document released Monday lays out how state lawmakers are working to come up with ways to generate more revenue, so the cuts won’t be quite as steep.

“They’re trying to say, ‘Are there ways to raise revenue to make this work?'” Moore said. “They’ve been talking about business taxes… so they can cut less.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Communications Director Jonathan Lockwood said he doesn’t agree with Democrats’ efforts to find additional sources of revenue.

“What the Democrats are doing is issuing out threats in order to scare people into issuing a tax increase,” Lockwood said. “Instead of fear-mongering, let’s sit down and craft a budget that works. Stop playing this scare game that they’ve been doing in perpetuating this myth that we have a shortfall when we do not.”

Lockwood added that he thinks Democrats are punishing constituents for failing to pass Measure 97, which would have increased taxes for Oregon’s biggest businesses.

Oregonians will have a better idea of how the budget situation will unfold by the time the legislative session ends in July. At this point, nothing is set in stone.