Portland’s 5th Avenue Building to reopen Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland’s 5th Avenue Building, closed since April 11 when the facade buckled, will re-open on Wednesday

Kelly Brewster, the Vice President of Operation with Melvin Mark Companies — which owns the 66-year-old building — told KOIN 6 News the building will re-open whenever the businesses choose to open.

One of the businesses, 24 Hour Fitness, will open at 5 a.m., Brewster said.

Building managers and engineers are still working on what caused the facade to buckle, which prompted an evacuation of all the businesses and tenants inside, including eBay, OHSU and a KinderCare.

Scaffolding was ordered to surround the building before it could re-open. Brewster said there are stabilizing tables placed across the damaged section, and work will continue on that for a few more days before the siding is removed.

The afternoon of the scare, Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Rich Chatman said there is no structural damage to the building, adding that there is no imminent risk of collapse.

Coffee and donuts will be provided to businesses and tenants as they return, Brewster said.

Building evacuated in downtown Portland View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PF&R spokesman Lt. Rich Chatman at the 5th Avenue Building, evacuated over a potential collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) An inspector checks the bulge at the now-evacuated 5th Avenue Building in Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) The cracked and buckling facade of a building is visible at the lower middle wall of a building after its' occupants were evacuated in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Firefighters respond to reports of a building with a large crack in it in downtown Portland, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Witnesses gathered near the damaged building on SW 5th Ave, April 11 2017. (KOIN) A siding crack is visible on the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Firefighters carry car seats and strollers from KinderCare after 5th Avenue Building was evacuated, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Firefighters respond to reports of a building with a large crack in it in downtown Portland, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) The cracked and buckling facade of a building is visible after its' occupants were evacuated in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Crews are evaluating a downtown building for threat of collapse, April 11 2017. (KOIN) City of Portland crews at the 5th Avenue Building to inspect damage for possible collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland was evacuated Tuesday morning after a large crack was found and debris fell, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Firefighters respond to reports of a building with a large crack in it in downtown Portland, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland was evacuated Tuesday morning after a large crack was found and debris fell, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Portland fire crews inspect the 5th Avenue Building for signs of a potential collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Officials with 3 different bureaus assess the situation at the 5th Avenue Building in Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) An inspector checks the bulge at the now-evacuated 5th Avenue Building in Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Firefighters carry car seats and strollers from KinderCare after 5th Avenue Building was evacuated, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Car seats from KinderCare line the streets of downtown Portland after the 5th Avenue Building was evacuated, April 11, 2017. (KOIN) Crews are evaluating a downtown building for threat of collapse, April 11 2017. (KOIN) A witness looks at a building that was evacuated over the potential of a collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Witness Matt Koppelman looks at a building that was evacuated over the potential of a collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Crews are evaluating a downtown building for threat of collapse, April 11 2017. (KOIN) City Commissioner Dan Saltzman at the 5th Avenue Building, evacuated over a potential collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) An overhead view of the 5th Avenue Building, which was evacuated after threat of collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) A Kinder Care playground near the 5th Avenue Building, which was evacuated after threat of collapse in downtown Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Police block streets after the 5th Avenue Building was evacuated over potential collapse, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Inspectors check the bulge at the now-evacuated 5th Avenue Building in Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Inspectors check the bulge at the now-evacuated 5th Avenue Building in Portland, April 11, 2017 (KOIN) Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN) Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN) Scaffolding was placed around the 5th Avenue Building in downtown Portland, April 16, 2017 (KOIN)