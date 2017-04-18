Portland’s 5th Avenue Building to reopen Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland’s 5th Avenue Building, closed since April 11 when the facade buckled, will re-open on Wednesday
Kelly Brewster, the Vice President of Operation with Melvin Mark Companies — which owns the 66-year-old building — told KOIN 6 News the building will re-open whenever the businesses choose to open.
One of the businesses, 24 Hour Fitness, will open at 5 a.m., Brewster said.
Building managers and engineers are still working on what caused the facade to buckle, which prompted an evacuation of all the businesses and tenants inside, including eBay, OHSU and a KinderCare.
Scaffolding was ordered to surround the building before it could re-open. Brewster said there are stabilizing tables placed across the damaged section, and work will continue on that for a few more days before the siding is removed.
The afternoon of the scare, Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Rich Chatman said there is no structural damage to the building, adding that there is no imminent risk of collapse.
Coffee and donuts will be provided to businesses and tenants as they return, Brewster said.
Building evacuated in downtown Portland
Building evacuated in downtown Portland x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run