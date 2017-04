PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Hwy 224 in Clackamas County on Saturday.

Trinh Thanh Minh was 15 miles west of Estacada when the 2009 Suzuki motorcycle he was riding left the roadway.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and died en-route to the hospital in an ambulance.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.