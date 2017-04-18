Mark Morris student arrested for ‘joke’ Snapchat threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student at Mark Morris High School in Longview was arrested on Monday night for posting a ‘joke’ threat on Snapchat.

Longview Police say the photo the 14-year-old student posted “depicted a juvenile male holding what appeared to be a sub-compact rifle with the caption, “Don’t go to school tomorrow (markmorris)”. The photo appeared to have been taken by a second person who was also holding a pistol.”

Officers identified both students, who claimed it was a joke. The Snapchat was sent to 31 people. The boy who sent the snap was arrested and charged with threats to bomb or injured public school.

The guns in the picture were realistic looking BB guns.

Mark Morris High School classes on Tuesday will be held as normal.