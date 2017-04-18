Man accused of scheme to defraud banks, government

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s Tax Day and the federal trial against a man accused of trying to illegally obtain trillions of dollars is set to begin.

According to court documents, Winston Shrout, of Hillsboro, is representing himself. He is charged with multiple counts of willful failure to file return and fictitious obligations.

The government alleges that Shrout operated a business using the name “Winston Shrout Solutions in Commerce.” He reportedly received payments for services as a presenter at seminars, received licensing fees and received regular pension payments from a pension trust.

Starting sometime in 2008, and continuing through 2015, Shrout came up with a scheme to defraud banks and the U.S. government, according to court documents.

The scheme involved Shrout making, presenting and transmitting “fictitious financial instruments.” Shrout claimed that the fictitious financial instruments had monetary value, when in fact they were worthless, the government claims.

During the scheme, Shrout produced and issued more than 1,000 of the fictitious financial instruments and claimed that they were worth more than $100 trillion.

Between 2009 and 2014, when the government alleges Shrout was “teaching and promulgating” to paying customers he earned about $500,000 “peddling his theories” and never filed a single income tax return to report his income.

Records show that Shrout operated a website as a way to promote his business. According to his website, “the products and seminars I offer were created so that people could easily find information related to how commerce really works – information that is often difficult to find and sometimes even harder to understand. These DVDs, CDs and Seminar Events are designed to inform, educate, and support those who are committed to gaining a true understanding of commerce.”

His website also directs people to his YouTube page in which he introduces himself and discusses the purpose behind “Solutions In Commerce.”

The trial is expected to last about a week in U.S. District Court.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to WSSIC and Shrout for comment.