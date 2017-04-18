Extras needed for HBO pilot filming in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all aspiring actors! HBO is filming a pilot episode of a new series in North Portland next week, and they’re looking for extras.

Tim Robbins is set to star in the series called “Here, Now” that reportedly focuses on a middle-aged couple and their adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Columbia. TV Line reports one of the children can see things others can’t.

Crews will be filming the show in Portland on April 24-26.

Fliers posted around North Portland warn that traffic will be affected on N Mississippi Avenue Tuesday, April 25 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. These streets will be affected:

N Mississippi Avenue between N Mason Street & N Cook Street

N Shaver Street between N Albina Avenue & N Michigan Avenue

N Failing Street between N Albina Avenue & N Michigan Avenue

N Beech Street between N Albina Avenue & N Michigan Avenue

N Fremont Street between N Albina Avenue & N Michigan Avenue

If you’re interested applying to be an extra on the show, click here.